Jerald Farrell Hatch
Springdale, UT - Jerald Farrell Hatch, 78, returned to his Father in Heaven on the morning of May 22, 2019 at his St. George residence following a long battle with a rare condition called pseudomyxoma peritonei.
Jerry was born in Springville, UT on October 15, 1940 to F. A. and Ada M. Lund Hatch. He was married to his sweetheart, LaWana Carroll, April 15, 1961 in the St. George LDS Temple.
In his early years, Jerry was a cowboy through and through. He grew up on a ranch in northern Utah and was an experienced horseman. In his teenage years, his family moved to St. George; he attended Dixie High School (Class of 1958) and worked at the local Market Basket. He graduated with a degree in Accounting from Southern Utah State College, and went on to law school at Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, CA. His work ethic was unmatched, he owned businesses in California, Nevada, and Utah. He spent the last 52 years residing in Springdale where he built his businesses and served as town councilman for three terms.
Jerry had a passion for early American history, travel, and for the ocean. He was an experienced master diver, snorkeler, and avid cruiser. Jerry loved music, specifically Hawaiian slack key, country, Reggae, and African. He loved working outside, and spending time with his family—he adored his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, LaWana of Springdale; son Darren S. Hatch, of Cedar City; daughter Lisa D. Hatch Mickelson of St. George; daughter Leslee Hatch of San Juan Capistrano, CA; sister Colleen Hatch Atkin of Washington, UT; grandchildren: Jessica, Nicole, Eric, Jordan, Natalie, and Jared; one great-granddaughter: Alexa; numerous extended family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his father F. A. Hatch; mother Ada M. Lund; brother William L. Hatch; brother Glade H. Hatch; and nephew Brent G. Hatch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at the LDS Chapel in Springdale, UT. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will take place in the Springdale Town Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pacific Whale Foundation at www.pacificwhale.org or to the Zion National Park Forever Project at www.zionpark.org.
The family would like to specifically thank Jerry's nurse, Janice Mitchell, Dr. Codiga and the team at Canyon Home Care & Hospice for the support they have provided.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 29, 2019