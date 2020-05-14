|
Jeremey Roy Hunter
Cedar City - Jeremey Roy Hunter, age 47, unfortunately, passed away on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on September 20, 1972 to Roy and Marilyn Hunter.
Jeremy was raised in Cedar City, Utah, and attended Cedar High as a Redmen. He later married Debbie Lynn Isom Hunter and spent 13 loving years together. Jeremy was preceded in death by his father Roy C Hunter and mother Marilynn K Winn Hunter.
He was survived by his wife Debbie Bennett and His adult stepchildren Kasey & Charity Twitchell, Chase & Anna Twitchell, Sam Bennett, and Chastelle Bennett. Siblings Joe & Dusty Hunter and sister Karry Judd he will be dearly missed by all family and friends.
Jeremey loved the outdoors and hunting, he also had a passion for loud music and cars like the 79 Mercury Comet he restored. Joe and Karry had Loved riding in his car dragging main with blaring rock and roll. He loved buying CD's and rock t-shirts then quizzing his siblings about the bands. Jeremy we love and miss you until we meet again
Graveside services will be Friday May 15th at 1:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services 435-586-3456
Online Condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 14 to May 17, 2020