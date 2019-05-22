Services
Roy - Jeri Ann Fleming Parr passed away May 8th 2019 in Roy, Utah. Jeri Ann was born on March 14th 1964 to Charles and LaRen Fleming in Southern Utah. Jeri had many talents which included drawing, painting and singing. She loved animals of every kind and found great joy in riding her horses. Jeri loved spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandkids. Jeri had a big, loving heart and would help anyone in need in whatever way she could. She is survived by her late husband Greg Parr; her best friend Marshall Kirkwood; her brothers John Fleming and Chuck Fleming; and her children Lyle Kirkwood, Jerica LeFevre, LeAnn Dorney and Duchesne Dorney; and her grandchildren Tyler Austin, Kylie Kirkwood, Jessie Kirkwood, Mattie Kirkwood, Tegan Cambell, Allie Jenkins, Gracelyn Jenkins, Ashton Miller and ZaZie Dorney. She was preceded in death by her parents LaRen Fleming and Charles Fleming; her sister JoLynn Fleming; and children Stevie Kirkwood and Matthew Kirkwood. Funeral services will be held at the Toquerville Church on May 25th at 1030 am.
