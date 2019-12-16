|
Jerrie Lynne McGregor Romanov
September 25, 1944 - December 6, 2019
Jerrie Lynne, a long time resident of Las Vegas, NV left this earth in the arms of her daughter, Stephanie. They shared a very special bond that began from Stephanie's birth and will continue beyond her death.
Jerrie Lynne was born in Beverly Hills, California to Minnie Hafen McGregor and Dr. Lorenzo Watson McGregor while her father was practicing medicine at the famous White Memorial hospital. Jerrie was the youngest of three children, Annie Laurie Baker and Lorenzo W. McGregor Jr.(predeceased). A few years after Jerrie Lynne was born her family moved back to St. George, Utah.
Jerrie Lynne married the love of her life, Raymond A. Roman on April 19,1968. Her greatest desire was to create a family of her own. Finally, with that marriage and her children, she had the family she longed for. Jerrie Lynne, wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and known in her later years as simply as Mummsie.
If you knew Jerrie Lynne, there was no way you could forget her. She had a huge presence, great sense of humor, was an accomplished pianist, horseback rider, lover of nature and a natural mother. At 14 she was the youngest Rodeo queen in Utah and in 1984 she was the first woman inducted into Nevada's Carpenters Union. She was a mischievous, playful, beautiful, hypnotic force of nature. Her heart belonged to her family and in the service of others, until she was no longer physically or mentally able. She had a great sense of humor which she shared to the end, even when she was riddled with pain.
Jerrie Lynne gave birth to John A. Roman (predeceased), Lesia Romanov, Stephanie Romanov-Wechsler (Nick), Brigitta Romanov. She also opened her heart and home to her stepchildren Brigitte Sawicki, Robert Nations (predeceased), Denise Fuit (Michael), La'Rae Hendrix (Billy). Her grandchildren; Mellissa Roman Clemente (John ), who was more like her daughter, Shandler Tanner-Romanov (XiaoJiao), Zackery Allen, Whitney Hayes Merchant (Tyler), Miabella Woods and Lily Romanov-Wechsler. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jeremiah & Lailah Clemente. She was looking forward to the newest addition to her family, her great grand daughter, Nova who will be arriving at any moment. She was very grateful for her son-in-law, Nick Wechsler, who without reservation made sure all her needs were met. She never failed to include "Uncle Brian" Tanner in the family. Jerrie Lynne had many gifts. She taught her children what really matters in this life; to show up, be patient, kind, independent and forgiving. These are the things that we will pass on. We promise to continue her legacy. We love you Mummsie. You are forever in our hearts and in our minds.
Jerrie Lynne's Viewing & Service will be December 21, 2019 12:00pm-2:00pm Viewing. 2:00pm Service begins.
Pierce Brother's Valley Oaks Mortuary. 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91362.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019