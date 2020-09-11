1/1
Jerrold Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrold Anderson

St. George - Jerrold William Anderson passed away on August 18, 2020 from cancer in St. George, Utah. He was born on February 8, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Foster Anderson and June Moore Anderson. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and friend.

Jerry had fond memories of growing up in Salt Lake Avenues and had countless stories to tell. He graduated from East High School then received his degree in architecture from the University of Utah. He loved his career as an architect, and the many people he came in contact with. Jerry joined the Peace Corp, where he lived in Tunisia North Africa and traveled extensively.

He is survived by: his wife Myrna (Powel) Anderson; two children, Rochelle (Terry) Muilenberg of Denver, Marc Anderson of Houston; four grandchildren & one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and Brother John.

Jerry will always be remembered for his happy nature, kindness, and sense of humor. He will forever be loved and missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT null
435-986-2085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved