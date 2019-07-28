|
Jerry Bess
Cedar City - Gerald Harley Bess (Jerry) passed away quietly at home on July 23, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jerry was born December 14, 1946 to Archie Charles Bess and Catherine Elizabeth Bedeger in Murray, Utah. He was the 4th of 6 children.
Jerry was active in scouting as a youth and earned the Life rank. He attended Hillcrest High School and graduated in 1965. He did well in school and lettered in track and football, earning a football scholarship to Snow College. Jerry served in the Army reserve for 6 years.
He married Donna Aagard on April 19, 1969 and together they raised 6 children in Mapleton, UT. They later divorced. He married Winora Adams Bullock on July 12, 2008. He gained 3-stepsons and 9 more grandchildren.
Jerry worked for American Paper Co. as a truck driver and later as a salesman. He started his own business, Business Systems Group, and for many years traveled all over Utah selling business forms. After retirement he became a bus driver for the Iron Co. School District.
Jerry lived an active life enjoying most sports, snow skiing, camping, bowling and line dancing with his wife.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he held several callings throughout the years. He spent the last years of his life working with his wife as an ordinance worker in the St. George and Cedar City Temples.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marjorie Kaylene Lopez. He is survived by his wife Winora, 5 sons - Brad Bess (Shelly), Kevin Bess (Leonor), Roger Bess (Leslie), Larry Bess (Allison), Dustin Bess (Cassaundra), one daughter - Shellie Arslanian (Hagop), his former spouse Donna Bess, 21 grandchildren, 3 step sons - Ray Bulloch (Jodi), Shane Bulloch (Kayla), Tommy Bulloch (Ashley), 3 Brothers - Ken Bess (Margaret), Archie Bess (Letty), Ronald Bess, a sister - Karen Everill and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Mon., July 29th, 2019 at the Cedar 20th Ward Chapel at 725 South 1100 West, Cedar City, Utah.
Viewing from 11:30-12:30, Funeral 1:00 p.m.
Interment in the Cedar City Cemetery
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 28, 2019