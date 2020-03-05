|
|
Jerry Ianthus Spendlove
South Jordan - Jerry Ianthus Spendlove passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in his South Jordan, Utah home at age 81. He was born in Hurricane, Utah on June 22, 1938 to Ianthus and Blanche Sullivan Spendlove. He was the fourth child and had 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He played football for the Hurricane Tigers. His first job at the Eugene Theater paid 2 dollars a night. He attended College of Southern Utah for 2 years then completed his Bachelor of Science in Business at Utah State University in 1960. He married Ethel Marlena Shearer in 1962. They are the parents of Michael Gordon (deceased), Michele Myers, and Matthew Christian (deceased). They later divorced. He married Judy Knorr in 1981. They met while working for Computer Science Corp - a contractor for the DOE in Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed away in 1997. He was the chief of operations at the Nevada Test Site. He enjoyed auto repair, boating, and snowmobiling. His heaven on earth was his cabin on Kolob Mountain in Southern Utah. Many fun memories were made as a family there taking long 4-wheeler rides to Kolob Reservoir and gazing at the endless stars. Jerry worked for 4 different DOE contractors until his retirement in 1995. He married Ginger Dennett Howell in 1999. In later years he enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour and Zane Grey novels. He also was a big fan of UNLV, BYU, Utah, and the Jazz. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, and siblings - Weston, Mac, Carolyn, and Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Ginger, his daughter, Michele Myers, his sister Grace, and four grandchildren - Zachary Spendlove, Timmy Myers, Parker and Payton Brewster. Burial at Hurricane City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on March 9, 2020.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020