Jerry Murff
St. George, Utah - Jerry passed away peacefully from causes incident to age in St. George on July 17, 2019, surrounded by his wife and many of his children.
Jerry was a mechanical engineer and manager in the power plant industry. A graduate of Texas A&M University, a veteran of the US Army (First Lieutenant, Artillery, Honorably Discharged October 1968), and a graduate of BYU's Marriott School, he lived a rich and varied life, and accomplished many things.
He drafted legislation which was adopted by the State of Utah during his employment as a Preventative Maintenance Manager, and was known as a man of integrity and kindness.
Jerry was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he joined in 1970. During his first five years in the church, as a Ward Mission Leader in wards in Louisiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, he was a tireless missionary, and was a key participant in the fellowshipping and baptism of over 100 souls. He fulfilled many other callings and duties in the church throughout his life, including numerous leadership positions.
Jerry was a lover of truth, and a force for good. His gifts included a sparkling sense of humor, and he always had a smile, a kind word, or a helping hand for anyone who needed it, whether it be a road weary hitch-hiker, or a widow in need. He practiced true religion.
Jerry is survived by his eleven children: David, Dianne, Michael, Jennifer, Joseph, Marguerite, Jesse, Paul, Scott, Daniel, and Jeremy; his step-daughter Barbara Jeanette Bundy; his step-son Tracy Lewis Minniear; his 28 grandchildren; his 5 step-grandchildren; his 6 step-great-grandchildren; his former wife Nancy; his former wife Celia; and his current wife Murial.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 259 N. Mall Dr. St George, UT, 84790, on July 25th, at 11 AM.
A graveside service with military honors will held at Tonaquint Cemetery, located at 1777 S. Dixie Dr, St. George, UT on July 25, at 12:30pm.
