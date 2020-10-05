Jil has been a dear friend of mine since we were in Radiology School together. She and I had many years of experiences together. We rode horses and she taught me to ski. We spent hrs. talking about our kids and going to X-ray seminars. As student's we drove "Fritz" (her little VW )to Cedar City to be the x-ray techs for a weekend. That was a fun and interesting Experience. We have gone camping and boating with Jil and Dale and have always enjoyed each other's company. She has always been such a wonderful example to me with her dedication as a Wife, Mom, and Faithful Elect Woman. I will miss her and her adorable giggle and smile and energy to go, go, go without stopping. LOVE YOU MY DEAR FRIEND FOR ETERNITY!!

Elaine Told

Friend