Jil Smith Shumway
Jil Smith Shumway

St. George - Jil Smith Shumway, 74 passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the care of her loving husband Dale Shumway at their home in St. George, Utah. She was born June 21, 1946 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the daughter of Wallace Smith and Alice Harper. She grew up in Ogden, UT and later moved to Orem, UT. She graduated from Orem High School in 1964 where she met the love of her life, Dale A. Shumway. They were married May 13, 1966. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple. Jil and Dale first lived in the Orem area and then moved to Highland where they raised their family. In 1999 they moved to St. George, UT.

Jil was a Radiologic Technologist (Rad Tech) which she enjoyed for 40 years. Jil had a lifelong love of horses. Jil and Dale owned and rode horses through-out their married life. Jil loved all outdoor activities like camping, boating and especially running. She participated in many half marathons and 5/10K races and usually took first place in her age bracket.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings and enjoyed them all. One of her favorite calling was a temple worker in the St.George Temple.

Jil was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Scott Smith (Carma Taylor) from Erda, UT, and her son, Micah Shumway, St. George, UT. She is survived by: her husband Dale, sister Diane Willie (Glen) from Plain City, UT; her children Skylar (Art) Hatfield of Salt Lake City, UT; Sunny Sparkman from Salt Lake City, UT; and Max Wadley (grandson) of St. George, UT who was adopted by Jil and Dale when he was young. Jil will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services is on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Winchester Hill Ward, 5338 Winchester Dr. St.George, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, UT.

The Shumway Family would like to express their thanks and love to all those who have helped with Jil's care including Dixie Hospice of St. George, UT.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Str. St. George, UT. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
Jil has been a dear friend of mine since we were in Radiology School together. She and I had many years of experiences together. We rode horses and she taught me to ski. We spent hrs. talking about our kids and going to X-ray seminars. As student's we drove "Fritz" (her little VW )to Cedar City to be the x-ray techs for a weekend. That was a fun and interesting Experience. We have gone camping and boating with Jil and Dale and have always enjoyed each other's company. She has always been such a wonderful example to me with her dedication as a Wife, Mom, and Faithful Elect Woman. I will miss her and her adorable giggle and smile and energy to go, go, go without stopping. LOVE YOU MY DEAR FRIEND FOR ETERNITY!!
Elaine Told
Friend
