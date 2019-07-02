|
|
Joan Campbell
Cedar City - Joan Day Campbell, 90, passed away June 29, 2019 at her home. She was born January 9, 1929, in Birstall, Yorkshire, England, the daughter of Caroline Mabel Pearcy Phillips and Arthur Day, who were the parents of 6 children: Leslie, Robert, *Joan, Ada, Jeffrey, and Jean--all deceased. She grew up in England, worked in the woolen mills, joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, emigrated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and married Hal Kirkham Campbell in the Salt Lake City Temple, November, 1950. Joan is the mother of four children: Devon (deceased), Colin (Dianne Tibbles), Laird (Tanya Shaw), Caroleen (Allan Lee); the grandmother of 12; and the great grandmother of 23 children. The Campbell family lived in Salt Lake City; Big Piney, Wyoming; Murray, Utah; and Cedar City, Utah-the latter from 1966 to the present.
Joan was, first and foremost, a beloved wife and loving mother. She was truly the heart of our home and lived pretty much to serve her children and husband. Seldom did we ever hear complaints.
But she also served--with increasing joy of service--her church and community. Joan loved drama, and was a Member of the Cedar City Drama Club, at times holding office. She also served as a hostess for the Utah Shakespeare Festival for a number of years. When she became a U. S. citizen she almost immediately began serving in local political events, including working at the polls. In the church she served both as teacher and officer in Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society organizations. Her most extensive service was the 21 years she spent as choir director and chorister for her ward.
We wish to thank members of the Five County Commission on Aging, Home Care and Hospice, and friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held on July 5th (Friday) at 11:00 at the Cedar City 9th Ward Chapel, 250 So. 900 West, with a viewing Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Services are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 2, 2019