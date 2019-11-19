Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Crawford Obituary
Joan Crawford

Joan Crawford, born on 11-08-1931 in Milngavie Scotland

Passed away on 11-12-2019 in St. George, Utah.

A beloved Wife of 63 years to Lawrence Lloyd Crawford

She was the daughter to Daniel and Annie Bonar-Trainer.

She is survived by her Children: Lorraine Crawford McGuire and Donald Lloyd Crawford and

Grand Children: John, Nohemy, Ronney, Johanna, Cameron, and Lorraine Adelita.

She is also survived by her brother John Trainer. And in remembrance of her since departed siblings Frances, Sheila and Don.

Joan was a devoted family Mother and Grandmother always putting everyone's interest over her own. She will be sorely missed.

Her Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 S., St. George, Utah on 11-30-2019 at 10:30 am. Which seems fitting as its St. Andrews Day and St. Andrew is the patron Saint of Scotland.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -