|
|
Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford, born on 11-08-1931 in Milngavie Scotland
Passed away on 11-12-2019 in St. George, Utah.
A beloved Wife of 63 years to Lawrence Lloyd Crawford
She was the daughter to Daniel and Annie Bonar-Trainer.
She is survived by her Children: Lorraine Crawford McGuire and Donald Lloyd Crawford and
Grand Children: John, Nohemy, Ronney, Johanna, Cameron, and Lorraine Adelita.
She is also survived by her brother John Trainer. And in remembrance of her since departed siblings Frances, Sheila and Don.
Joan was a devoted family Mother and Grandmother always putting everyone's interest over her own. She will be sorely missed.
Her Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 S., St. George, Utah on 11-30-2019 at 10:30 am. Which seems fitting as its St. Andrews Day and St. Andrew is the patron Saint of Scotland.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019