Joan Kreyling
St. George - On May 18, 2020, our dear mother Joan Florence Kreyling returned home to Heavenly Father. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, at 85 years of age. Joan was the mother of six children, and despite her large family, Joan always made room and time for everyone-particularly her kid's friends and neighborhood children. Her home became the hang out place for neighborhood friends. She had the ability to make everyone feel comfortable, important and loved. She always provided support and unconditional love for her family and friends. In Joan's life, nothing was ever more important than her family.
Joan was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and recently became a great-great grandmother. Joan was born on August 2, 1934 in Irvington, New Jersey to Joseph Peter Jonkoski and Mary Ellen Platz. She grew up in Newark, New Jersey, and was the youngest of five children. Early in life she developed her Christlike nature when at the age of 15 she cared for her dying father and then at 17 cared for her dying mother. She never complained when things where hard. One of her favorite hymns was Count Your Blessings.
She met the love of her life, Jule William Kreyling. On their first date, Jule said, "I'm going to marry you". They were married on April 24, 1954. On August 7, 1968, their marriage was solemnized, and their children sealed to them in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Joan and Jule made their children's life growing up an adventure. Money was scarce, but they felt it was important to make memories, so they sacrificed. They planned frequent family vacations and outings. One of the more interesting trips occurred after living many years in Warren Township, New Jersey, when the family moved to St. George, Utah in 1975. The families' journey to St. George, Utah took weeks and became a memorable road trip that included five of the six children and a few family friends-which could have inspired the Chevy Chase Vacation movie!
Joan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various roles in the Sunday School, Primary and visiting teacher. As Joan and Jule shared the gospel by example, many of their friends converted to their faith.
Joan is survived by her children, Mari Kreyling Yunker, Paul (wife Morena) Kreyling, Jule (wife Koni) Kreyling, Jamie (wife Linda) Kreyling, Ben Kreyling, 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jule, daughter Heidi Arias Kreyling, grandson Theodore Arias, and her brothers and sister.
A viewing will be held on Friday My 29, 2020 from 12:00-12:45pm at 625 Center St. Ivins, UT 84738. Funeral services will also be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at the same location. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020