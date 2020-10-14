1/1
Joan Schmutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Schmutz

St. George - Joan Schmutz passed away on October 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on February 11, 1934 to William Bertie and Hazel Bentley in St. George, Utah.

She attended elementary school at Woodward School and attended Dixie High School in St. George.

Joan married Harold Schmutz in 1954 in the St. George Temple. They lived for a short time in Logan, Utah and Las Vegas, NV before settling back in St. George.

Joan is survived by her three children: Brent (Stephanie) Schmutz of St. George, Diane (Randy) Lucky of Hurricane, and Shannon Schmutz of Cedar City. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jamie (Matt) Lucky, Kayla (Kirt) Lucky, Lindsey (Mark) Foster, Tyler (Ashlinn) Schmutz and great Grandchildren, Oliver, Ava and Amber. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Schmutz.

Joan worked at Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital and then at Dixie Medical Center in St. George for almost 50 years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities.

Graveside service is on Friday, October 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery. The family requests face coverings for everyone's safety.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Str. St. George, UT. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spilsbury Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved