|
|
JoAnne Lowe
Pampa, TX - JoAnne Lowe, 83, of Pampa, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Pampa.
No services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Milford, Utah. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors
JoAnne was born on August 4, 1936 in Milford, UT to Richard and Audrey Bradshaw Jones. She attended Milford High School. She married Carl W. Lowe on September 2, 1959 in Ely, Nevada. She worked as a counselor for a reform school for many years while living in Nevada. JoAnne enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, going to the movies, solving crosswords, and crocheting. She liked watching football especially the Dallas Cowboys. She loved to travel and spent lots of time going to the beach, the mountains, or even just on long car rides. JoAnne wanted to be outdoors as much as possible, if the weather was nice, you could find her outside, probably camping. However, she loved a good thunderstorm. She wanted to stay up to date on new technology and enjoyed keeping up with her family on Facebook.
JoAnne loved her family more than anything. She was particularly proud of her kids. JoAnne was a people person, she treated everyone like family and was an exceptional listener. She was an honest person, you could always count on her to tell you the truth, no matter what. You could always rely on JoAnne to make you smile and give you a laugh. She collected Santa Claus dolls and figurines and never wanted to take them down. JoAnne lived for Christmas time; it was her favorite part of the year, she watched Christmas movies year-round, to say she loved it is an understatement.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; 2 brothers, Donald Jones and LaMar Jones; 2 sisters, Sally Short and Audra Jones; 2 brothers-in-law, Eddie Patterson and Jim Short; and a nephew, Doug Hollaway.
JoAnne is survived by her 2 daughters, Marie Hickman and husband Marlin of Pampa and Karen Gray and husband Jack of Las Vegas, NV; son, Wayne Lowe and wife Laura of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 sisters, Barbara Patterson and Connie Puffer and husband Joe; brother, Alan Jones and wife Sieglinde; 5 grandchildren, Karalee Brennan and husband Joe, Lucas Gray and wife Hope, Jacob Gray and wife Minh, Tyson Hickman and wife Alicia, and Amanda Lowe; and 8 great-grandchildren, Jacob Gray Jr., Madison Myla Gray, John Christopher Gray, Jocelynn Espinosa, Chance Espinosa, Ryan Brennan, Andru Hosler, and Rory Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.
Sign the online guest register at
www.carmichael-whatley.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020