JoAnne Perry
Cedar City - JoAnne Perry passed away peacefully Wednesday evening November 25, 2020. JoAnne was born January 7, 1955 in Cedar City to Joseph L. (Jay) and Marilyn Mathis Perry. She attended schools in Cedar City and was a member of the Cedar High School Class of 1973 where she graduated from four years of LDS Seminary study. She attended Southern Utah State College where she majored in business.
JoAnne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and faithfully served in the Massachusetts Boston mission in 1977 and 1978. She remained an active member of the church and served in several capacities over the years.
JoAnne loved animals so she choose her career path and graduated from the Veterinary Assistant Program at Wyoming School of Animal Technology in Thermopolis, WY. She worked at the Southern Utah Animal Clinic for more than 30 years where she made many friends and knew the name of every animal that visited the clinic.
JoAnne enjoyed crafts, reading, fishing, attending community events, and spending time with her friends, pets and her family. Her favorite place to be was at the Perry 'Ranch' on Cedar mountain. She loved a bargain and her favorite day of the year was Black Friday at Walmart.
JoAnne is survived by a sister, Arlene (Russ) Heap of Cedar City, and brothers Rod (Sally) Perry of Ogden and Clay (Stephanie) Dean-Perry of Salt Lake City. Also eight nieces and nephews: Chris (Casey) Heap, Laurel (Nick) Glidden, Lindsey (Jon) Danielson, Nicholas Perry, Pella Perry, Veronica Dean-Perry, Sabrina Dean-Perry and Sylvia Dean Perry.
We would like to thank the family and friends that sent cards and letters to JoAnne this last month, the staff at Beehive Homes, and especially Maree Prince and Cheri Wilson, Iron County Home Health, who have given such loving care to JoAnne over the years.
Because of the pandemic, the family will not have a conventional viewing and funeral. A graveside service will be conducted at the New Harmony cemetery on Saturday December 5th at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to share their memories, photos, and thoughts of JoAnne at https://affordablefuneralservices.com/
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Utah Humane Society would be appreciated.