St. George - Joeseph Rockwell 82 passed away 1/7/2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife Judy Rockwell, brother Paul Rockwell, children and Grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart.

There will be a gathering of family and friends for a celebration of life followed by a memorial Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the West Stake Center, 725 South 1100 West Cedar City, Utah 84720.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
