John C Bentley
Parowan - John Clyde Bentley, 81, passed away November 25, 2020 at his ranch in Paragonah, Utah. John was born February 15, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Clyde Gillins Bentley and Mary Belle Bulloch. He was the fifth of seven children, and the first son. He grew up in Cedar City. He graduated from Cedar High School where he was a member of the track and football teams.
John married Karen Boardman on June 10, 1960 in the St. George, Utah temple. He attended CSU and then Utah State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1963. After graduation, John began working for the U.S. Forest Service in Cedar City. In June 1966, he had a job transfer and the family moved to McCall, Idaho. He was transferred again in 1973, this time to Enumclaw, Washington, where he lived with his family until 1979 when they moved back to Parowan, Utah. He was a great leader, and demonstrated it by his service as a member of the Parowan City Council.
John was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a Bishop, High Council member, Ward clerk, and Gospel Doctrine instructor. He and Karen served at the Bishops' storehouse and in the Cedar City temple baptistry. He has always loved learning, and would study intently to find answers to his questions.
John loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, and traveled to many different places to enjoy these pursuits. He enjoyed training horses and mules, reading, and sports. The annual Lake Powell trip with his family is still a favorite tradition after more than 30 years. He loved Pepsi, peanut M&M's, and jalapeño Cheetos. He has a great sense of humor, and his grandchildren love listening to his stories.
John is survived by his wife Karen; his son Brad (Lynne); five daughters: Angela Measom (Blake), Dawn McIntire (Randy), Teresa Bentley (Cindy), Kristin Cowan (Colby) and Codi Bentley; nineteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Georgia Prisbrey (Jay) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and a brother.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Parowan 1st/2ndWard building with a family visitation prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment will be at the Parowan City cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services. Online Condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.Affordablefuneralservices.com
