Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cecil Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Cecil Barton Obituary
John Cecil Barton

St. George - John Cecil Barton, 68, passed away May 18, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born November 6, 1951 in Cedar City, Utah and was raised in Paragonah, Utah. He lived the majority of his life in St. George, Utah, with his dear wife of 42 years, Debra Jean Fillmore Barton.

If you have heard the term "tarred and feathered", then you will understand the connection with that phrase and my Dad's hands. He was a talented mechanic and usually had greasy residue on his hands and if they weren't greasy black, they were "feathery white" from caring for his collection of pigeons. Both passions he had since childhood.

John was a member of the Dixie Wings Pigeon Flying Club for many years. He was the "go to" guy for all things mechanical. He was also well known for his bone crushing hugs and wet willies in an unguarded or unsuspecting ear.

John is survived by his wife, Debra; sons: Jerry (Lori) and Randy (Laura); daughter, Joni; mother, Mary Anna; brother, Dan; sisters: Vena, Sheila and Susan; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date for family.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now