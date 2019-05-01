John Edward Johnson, Jr.



Hurricane - John Edward Johnson, Jr., 83, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born May 31, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Edward Johnson, Sr. and Emma Hall. He had one brother, Gary.



John married his eternal companion, Marlene Stratton on December 13, 1968 and was later sealed to her in the Provo Temple on July 30, 1974. He had seven children, 16 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a wonderful husband and father, who will be remembered and missed by many.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Sky Mountain Chapel, 452 North 2600 West, Hurricane, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street and Saturday, prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, (435) 635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.



A special thanks to Encompass nurses and our special CNA. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2019