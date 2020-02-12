|
John Joseph Scano
St. George - John Joseph Scano, age 38, of St. George, Utah, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Although we are heartbroken, we are joyous with the knowledge that he is once again reunited with his beloved father, grandfathers, and loved ones.
John John was born on September 15, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Rebecca Wyson and John Jay Scano. He was a beautiful baby boy born with a full head of curly, brown hair.
John was raised in Saint George, Utah. He enjoyed learning karate with his dad and brother and earned two black belts. He also loved the beach, playing the guitar, soccer, camping, lifting weights, installing car stereos and blowing things up.
John graduated with honors from Dixie High School and from Seminary. He was a madrigal member and a Sweatette. John was an Eagle Scout and had a deep love for his country and the American flag.
John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a faithful mission in Santa Maria, Brazil. He was proficient in Portuguese and near proficient in Spanish.
John's professions were in cabinetry and car sales. He was a perfectionist and was very talented with his hands. He took pride in all he did. John was also an excellent salesman. He loved selling cars, just like his Dad. Everyone who met him loved him.
John was just a big kid who will be remembered for his comical humor and huge heart! He was passionate, genuine, kind, generous and loved everyone. John loved hanging out with his buddies, his family, and especially loved his daughter and nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his beloved mother Rebecca Scano, his daughter Liliana, sisters Angela Scano Kirchhausen (Heinz) and Kathryn Scano Anderson (Matthew), brother Nicholas Scano (Lindsey), and thirteen nieces and nephews: Cruz, Alessia, Angelina, Niko, Giselle, Rocco, Gemma, Giovanni, Enzo, Sofia, Konrad, Chloe, Melody.
Funeral Services will be held at Metcalf Mortuary 288 West St. George Blvd. St. George, Utah, on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am -10:30 am. Interment will take place following the funeral at Tonaquint Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to sign John's guest book at metcalfmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020