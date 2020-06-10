John Larry Smith
Cedar City, Ut - John Larry Smith, age 78, joined his Father, Mother, Brother, Granddaughter, and Friends transitioning to the next life on Sunday, 7 June 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Dad was born on August 8th 1941 to James Carlyle Smith and Annetta Lister Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. Three years later his family moved to Cedar City, Utah where he grew up with his two brothers Kent Douglas Smith and Robert William Smith. Dad worked at the Cedar City Iron Mine as the Weigh Master until the mine closed in 1981, he then worked at Cedar City High School as the Head Custodian until he transitioned to Fiddlers Elementary until he retired in 2005. Dad served in the Utah Army National Guard as a Red Eye Gunner with the 2nd Battalion 222nd Field Artillery in the beginning of his career then transitioned into Food Service upon his re-enlistment culminating his career in the 115th Engineer Group as the Senior Food Service Advisor. Dad was called to serve during the Winter Olympics and took over the assignment as Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge. Shortly after the Olympics in 2002 Dad retired obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He was very proud to have served his country and proudly wore his Army Retired hat throughout his days. He married the love of his life Patsy Leigh on November 27th 1970 and started our family as a very proud parent of five children (Kevin Leigh Smith, Tyler Leigh Smith, Carlyle S. Smith, Ches Leigh Smith, and his only daughter Lettie Smith). Dad always put his family first in everything from teaching us life lessons, to showing us how NOT to do things. Dad loved the game of baseball, so when Kevin turned 8 years old, he started coaching Little League, you could always see him at the baseball field. He coached Town and Country Little League team for 27 years and never turned down the opportunity to coach the All-Star team because of his natural ability to teach the game he loved so much. Dad had many hobbies, he played baseball through his high school years and into college. He loved any opportunity to be on Cedar Mountain; fishing, hunting, camping, cutting wood for the winter, riding four wheelers, and reminiscing around the camp fire. He loved Archery and was very much involved with the ATS Queo Archery Club. Dad loved woodworking and building things with his hands. He built cedar chests, and also a beautiful canopy bed for Lettie out of scraps of oak laminated together. He loved to tell stories and would walk up to strangers at any given time with stories like "do you remember me? Cause while you were in heaven you told me that you would shake my hand when we met again", shake their hand, then talk about the smile that the person had on their face. He could always be counted on to lend a hand, help a stranger, or simply just make others smile. His celebration of life will be held on Friday, 12 June 2020, at the Southern Utah Mortuary beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Followed by his services at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. then grave side services will commence at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southern Utah Mortuary in Pat Smith's name. Our Dad was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to all of us. We love you very much and know you will be looking down on us!
Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.