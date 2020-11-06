John "Jack" MacFarlane Millar
St. George, Utah - He was born January 2, 1920 in Visalia, California. He celebrated his one hundredth birthday in January, with a huge family party. In his 32 year career in Civil service, he advanced to high level positions and awards.
He served in the US Army during WW2, in Scotland and England. He met his wife Lucile, of 70 years, at Hill Air Force Base where at the time he was Chief of Procurement. He then transferred to Pennsylvania and then New Jersey where they raised their three children.
After retirement in 1974, they returned to Utah. He enjoyed traveling and gardening, while becoming very competitive in his lifelong passions; golf and bridge. He won U.S. National Senior golf tournaments in the 1980's and Senior Huntsman medals in bridge in 1998.
He was a loving husband. He loved to dance to Ella Fitzgerald and swing big band music. After being predeceased by his parents Orpha Mae Iden and John MacFarlane Millar, his brother James Robert Millar and his wife Lucile. He was lucky to find love a second time in his 90's to marry Betty Oakeson in 2014.
Jack enjoyed socializing with Betty's extended family, entertaining them with his life stories. 'Always involved in our lives as a wonderful father and grandfather he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Betty, his three children: Mathew (wife Kathy), David, and Jane (husband Carl), their children; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, his 4 step children and 12 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Memorial Services delayed to 2021, Date TBD.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com
. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.