Beaver - John Orrock Christiansen, age 96, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 in Beaver, Utah. He was born in Beaver on September 21, 1924, the fifth child of Hans and Maud Christiansen.
At about age two John developed retinoblastoma (a cancerous tumor) first in his left eye, then at age four in his right eye. Both eyes were subsequently removed to save his life, but leaving him completely blind. At age seven John's parents sent him to the School for the Blind in Ogden, Utah. He was able to learn to read Braille, play the piano, and to be independent. His family was delighted when at age 15 he was able to return home and attended Beaver High School where he graduated as the Salutatorian in 1943. He was admitted to Brigham Young University, serving as Sophomore Class President, then graduated from the University of Utah Law School in 1949. After that John set up a law practice in his hometown, with his mother as his first secretary. He was elected the Beaver County Attorney, a position which he retained for thirty-six years before serving as the Beaver County Public Defender for an additional eleven years. He retired from the practice of law in 1997.
John met and fell in love with Laurel Kay Washburn, the beautiful Beaver High School art teacher, and the couple were married on June 29, 1962 in the St. George, Utah Temple. John and Laurel were outstanding parents to their four sons. They taught their children to love the Lord, work hard, and get an education. John faithfully attended his sons' ball games, played "tickle monster," assisted with paper routes, mentored his boys with homework, and shared his wisdom and dry wit generously. John was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tragically, his wife, Laurel, died of cancer in 1998.
John married Marie Hunt Lee in the St. George, Utah Temple on Oct. 9, 1999. They found comfort in each other for 16 years before Marie died of multiple sclerosis in 2015.
John will be remembered as the blind attorney who walked everywhere without a cane, even crossing Beaver's "busy" main street alone. He was a stalwart "FDR Democrat," and loved to talk politics. He was honorable and kind. He enjoyed music, and played the piano beautifully, even in his 90s. He had a brilliant mind and could remember people's voices, names and dates for decades after he heard them. He was a kind, gracious, patient man who was loved by his family, fellow attorneys, clients, friends, and church members.
John is survived and deeply loved by his four sons, Richard (Gaye) of Spanish Fork, Brett (Susan) of St. George, Von (Melynda) of Beaver and Daryl (Jennifer) of Salt Lake City, his brother Robert Christiansen of Beaver, four step-children (Camille, Rachelle, Chris, and Brandon Lee), twelve foster-children, seventeen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Maureen Gale, Ione Blaire, Louise Clyde, and Dan Christiansen.
