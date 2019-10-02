|
John Richard "Dick" Swan
St. George, UT - John Richard "Dick" Swan passed away September 25, 2019. He was born December 1, 1927 in Ogden, Utah to William Leslie and Louise Brotherton Swan. He married Nell Heywood on September 4, 1954, in the Mesa, Arizona temple. He is survived by his 5 children; 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Dick loved sports, hunting, fishing and camping. He worked in education in Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia and Idaho, spending most of his career at Dixie State College as the head of the Counseling Dept. He and Nell served two missions together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. George 9th Ward LDS Chapel 550 E. 700 S., St. George, UT. A visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 will precede the service. Interment will follow at the St. George City Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
