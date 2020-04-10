Services
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Danny" Thorpe


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Danny" Thorpe Obituary
John "Danny" Thorpe

St George - Washington, UT -John "Danny" Thorpe, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 after a short battle with colon cancer. Danny was born May 20, 1956 and lived most of his early life in Santa Maria, CA. He graduated from Righetti High School in 1974 where he met his wife Carol. Danny took over the family business and ran Thorpe Plumbing until he moved his family to Washington, UT where he began at the city of Washington running the water department until his early retirement due to a work injury. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Daniel Thorpe, Seattle, WA, and his daughter Crissy Morris, Washington, UT. He also leaves behind his grandsons Andrew Thorpe and Aaron Morris and his granddaughters Hannah (Carson) Dover, Taylor and Cameron Thorpe, and Abbey Morris. Viewing will be held on Monday April 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hughes Mortuary, with a graveside to follow. Please see www.hughesmortuary.com for full details.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -