Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Mountain View Bible Church
88 N. State St.
La Verkin, UT
Jon David Yorty Obituary
Jon David Yorty

- - It is with great sadness that the family of Jon David Yorty announces his sudden passing on August 5th, 2019 at the age of 76.

Jon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, his sons, Joe and David, and his stepdaughters Patricia (Lynn) and Julie. He will also be missed by his 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Jon's life took place at noon on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at Mountain View Bible Church 88 N. State St. in La Verkin, UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
