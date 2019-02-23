|
Jonathon Richmond
St. George - Jonathon Edward Richmond passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at Dixie Regional Medical Center with loving family by his side. Jonathon was born to Steven Richard Richmond and Dea (Cobabe) Richmond on June 18th 1992.
Jonathon loved to watch and play sports of all kinds, but football was his favorite Go 49rs! His love for music prompted him to take up the guitar, which he picked it up rather quickly. In his youth Jon loved all the youth activities and scouting days... camping, fishing, merit badge pow wows, youth conferences... one of his great accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout. He loved to cook from a young age, and was good at it. Jon had a kind and loving heart, if you were in his reach you were getting a big bear hug. His goal in life was to reach out to those who were struggling. He genuinely cared for anyone who entered his life. He was a true friend, a rare man who was loving, forgiving, kind, selfless and a great gentleman. Jonathon had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He loved his family with a passion...he loved being with and around them any chance he could get. Jonathon had a great love and respect of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family is comforted knowing he is reunited with him now.
Jonathon was proceeded in death by his mother Dea Cobabe Richmond, Grandfathers: Edward Richmond and Leroy Cobabe.
He is survived by his Father: Steven Richard Richmond. Step mother: Deborah Wood Richmond, Brother: Steven Richard Richmond II. Sisters: Erin Michelle Richmond Price (Zachary), Emily Marie Richmond Caraway (Adam), Sara Jane Richmond. Grandmothers: Karen Richmond Lawson and LaDeane Cobabe. Jonathon had many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews who he dearly loved, and they loved him too. RIP Jon. We love you forever!
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23 11:00 am at the Ridge View LDS Chapel, 750 N 1000 W, St. George.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019