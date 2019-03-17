|
Joseph Anderson
St George - Joseph Ernest Anderson, passed away March 14, 2019 in St. George, Utah.
He was born May 24th, 1930 in Logan Utah to Joseph Henry Anderson and Martha Helen Weibel Anderson. He married Ida Marie Zilles September 23, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. GeorgeTemple.
Joseph retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 43 years.
He enjoyed special times with his daughter and had an overall passion and love for his family. He also enjoyed dancing and music, automobiles, farming, mining and loved his dogs and cat. Joseph was full of life, great strength and determination and unconditional love that will last forever.
He is survived by his son Joseph W. Ray Anderson, daughter Debra Anderson, sisters in law's; Joy V. Jung and family of Farmington, Linda K. Heusser and family of Kaysville, Shirley Ann Wells and family of Blackfoot, Idaho.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) at the Bloomington 5th Ward Chapel, 200 W. Brigham Rd. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 prior to service at the church.
Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019