Joseph Arthur Pfoutz
St. George, UT - Joseph Arthur Pfoutz 74, passed away peacefully with his daughter JoLinda by his side with Dorothy & JD close by, on Friday June 28, 2019. Joe was born December 27, 1944 in Tooele Utah to Delbert W. Pfoutz and Dorothy Louise Smith.
Joe lived in Tooele for 8 years then moved with his family to Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1963 he moved with his family to St. George, Utah.
Joe married Ramona Gurrero in 1971. They had two beautiful daughters, Dorothy & JoLinda and a stepdaughter Debbie. Ramona passed away in 1974 leaving Joe with three small girls.
He later married Sherryl C. Smith in 1979, who also had three children (Craig, Kim & Ryan). Together they had one son, Joseph D. Pfoutz (J.D.). They later divorced.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman - hunting, fishing, camping etc. He enjoyed spending time with his friends (whom he considered family) as well as his children & grandchildren. Joe started the first ambulance service in Washington County (Dixie Ambulance). He was a proud Police officer of St. George City. He was very passionate about being a police officer & serving his community. He also was a member of the St. George Elks Lodge & served as an Exalted Ruler
He is survived by Dorothy (Richard) Laub, JoLinda Bishop & JD (Mandy-his favorite daughter-in-law) Pfoutz also his seven grandchildren, Triston, Hunter, Ramona Jaida, Serena, Landen, Harley & Macie.
He was preceded in death by his loving Mother, his Father and all five of his siblings
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George. A visitation will be held Friday evening July 5th from 6:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday prior to services from 12:00pm-1:30pm.
We would like to Thank all of the staff and nurses on the 2nd floor at IHC for the kindness and compassionate care they showed to Joe and our family during this difficult time.
