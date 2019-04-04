|
Joseph Mills
New Harmony - Joseph Anthony Mills, beloved husband of Lynnda Lambright Mills, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019, at the age of 76 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 29, 1942 to Elizabeth Wiederman and Joseph Siminski. He was later adopted by George John Mills. He was raised Catholic in Lincoln Park, Michigan and was the second of six children. His older brother is Robert Mills and his younger siblings are Ronald, Andrew, Mary Ann and Michael Kaloz. He and Lynnda Lambright were married on August 16th, 1963 in Salt Wells, Fallon, Nevada.
Joe is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served four years in the United States Navy in Fallon, Nevada, where he was trained in Air Traffic Control. He moved back to Michigan to work for GM before getting his opportunity to advance his career as an Air Traffic controller in Indiana. He was a long-time resident of Danville and Brownsburg, Indiana before retiring to New Harmony, Utah. He was a skilled, self-taught carpenter and also loved to build, fix and tinker with nearly anything he could get his hands on to fix.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lynnda Lambright Mills, his children, Roy Alan Mills (Rebecca Morey Mills), Jacquelyn Dee Mills (Robert Gleeson), Christy Sue Mills (Karl Hugh). His grand-children include: Stephen Curtis Mills (Jennifer), Christopher Alan Mills (Stacy), Brody James Mills, Hunter Anthony Mills, Dalton Mitchell Rieser (Morgan), Dustin Michael Rieser (Hannah), Blake Edward Rieser, Connor Joseph Hugh (Sierra), McKenna Elyse Schone (Skylar), Spencer Jameson Hugh and Brielle Lynne Hugh. His great-grand children include: Addison Leigh Mills, Tegan Arlene Mills, Owen Mitchell Rieser, Landon John Rieser, Carson Thomas Rieser, Stella Mae Rieser, Lewis Skylar Schone and Amelia Elyse Schone.
Joe is preceded in death by his Great grandmother, Elizabetha Gross, his mother Elizabeth Wiederman and his brothers Robert Mills and Michael Kaloz.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (80 South Main, Kanarraville, Utah 84742). Viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at the above address. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019