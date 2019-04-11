|
|
Joseph Ryan Lee
St. George - Joseph Ryan Lee (44) unexpectedly returned home to our Heavenly Father on April 6, 2019. Ryan was born November 23rd 1974 in St George and is the son of Joe and Sally Lee. He married the love of his life Lisa Jones Lee daughter of DeVon and Shirley Jones on June 10th 1995 and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the St George LDS Temple. Ryan and Lisa have two children who were their everything. Laci (22) was a complete daddy's girl who recently married her love, Brandon Russell, in St George. Colten (19) looked up to his dad more than anything in this world. They all wanted to be just like him. Ryan had a love and passion for helping people so he pursued a career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff's Department in 1998. He was highly decorated and received many awards for his service including a purple heart. His career was cut short when he was in an accident in 2005. He always had some sort of new adventure going on in his life whether it was with his kids or a new project. Ryan had many interests and hobbies but as long as he was with his family he was happy. Ryan was the happiest person in the room and would do anything to make someone smile. He loved getting a reaction from people. He is survived by his wife Lisa Jones Lee and children Laci Russell (Brandon), Colten Lee & Savannah Beard. His mother and father, Sally and Joe Lee, brothers Kip Lee (Brynn) and Rusty Lee (Danielle). He will be deeply missed by all his extended family who love him unconditionally. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Husband, Father, Son and Brother. But, are comforted to know we will be with him again soon.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 10AM with viewing services held Friday, April 12th, 2019 from 6-8PM. A viewing will also be held Saturday before the services starting at 8:30AM at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. George, Utah. He will still be with his family here in St George but will be resting at the Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ryan's GoFundMe account found on Facebook.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019