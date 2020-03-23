|
Joyce Ankrom
St. George - Joyce Kuhn Donohoo Ankrom, our beloved mother, passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 77 after complications following pneumonia.
Joyce was born on July 7, 1942 in Ventura, California to Edward Kuhn and Rosa Lee Brakebill Hill Kuhn Nugent. She was the youngest of five children, including three brothers: Charles Hill, Donald Hill, George Hill, and one sister, Evelyn Hill Reeder. All have preceded her in death.
Joyce grew up in Oakview, California. In 1960, at the age of 18, she married Jimmie Dee Donohoo, her high school sweetheart. They had three children: Jeff Donohoo, Jon Donohoo, and Jeanette (Tatum) Donohoo Mills. They spent their years in southern California including Fresno,Ventura, Alhambra, Monrovia, then settled in Walnut for the next 24 years. They were later divorced.
In 1997 she married Dennis Clyde Ankrom and gained two more sons, Mark Ankrom and Kevin Ankrom. Dennis was a love interest from her freshman year, and she lived with him in Missouri for 13 years before settling down in St. George, Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Dennis still resides in St. George.
Joyce's rich legacy includes her children, 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren who love her dearly and look forward to more adventures with Grandma on the other side. Her spontaneity and desire for fun shaped her life and her relationships. Always the first one ready for any exciting experience, Joyce could pack a bag at a moment's notice. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who looked for adventure, found it, then shared it with her loved ones. She was a brilliant artist and had a passion for painting. Her heart and spirit were larger than life, and the heavens are ever sweeter with her in it.
A memorial will be held at the Winchester Hills Chapel in St. George, Utah on March 28th followed by a graveside memorial at the New Bethel Cemetery in Halfway, Missouri where she will be laid to rest.
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah is handling the arrangements. (435)986-9100
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020