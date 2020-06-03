Joyce Mortensen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Mortensen

Cedar City - Joyce Gillespie Mortensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 with her husband Larry at her side.

She was born March 1, 1935 in Orem, Utah to Wilford and Olive Gillespie. She spent her youth in Orem where she had many friends and worked in the family orchard. She met the love of her life, Larry, whom she married on August 5, 1955 in the Logan Temple. Together they had 4 children and resided in Cedar City, Utah.

Joyce was a devoted stay at home mom and grandma. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. From catching bugs, stroller rides, to endless hours on the swings, she did whatever they asked of her. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many very close friends. She had a true love for her diet coke from Brad's Food Hut.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Passey Mortensen; her children, Mel, Mark (Terri), Marie, Sam (Stacy); 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her siblings, Joan Gourdin, Danny (Dayna) Gillespie and Kaye Krause. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roger (Janie) Gillespie, and sister Valdis Roth, and brothers-in-law Fred Krause and George Roth.

A graveside service will held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Iron County Home Health and Zion's Way Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parowan City Cemeter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Southern Utah
1316 S. 400 E.
St. George, UT 84790
(435) 986-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, I remember her well.
Robyn Hamblin-Mackay
June 2, 2020
Joyce will be missed. She will be remembered for her many acts of loving kindness to so many others. Quietly humbly serving those who were alone, who needed a friend. Giving gifts to those in need, of clothing, food, money etc. All her mutual girls that she played ball with, encouraged, loved and never forgot. There are are so many people who are missing her today along with you ,who are sending prayers for your strength through this truly great loss of such a great soul. God be with you until you are together again.
Marsha Perkins
Friend
June 1, 2020
I just love Joyce. I met her through Carolyn Hinton. She took care of my baby Kelly Ann while I went to Canada to my Grandmother's funeral years ago. She loved babies. I took a Swimming exercise class with her years ago. She was so fun to know. Great person.
Sue Southwick
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved