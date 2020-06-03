Joyce Mortensen
Cedar City - Joyce Gillespie Mortensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 with her husband Larry at her side.
She was born March 1, 1935 in Orem, Utah to Wilford and Olive Gillespie. She spent her youth in Orem where she had many friends and worked in the family orchard. She met the love of her life, Larry, whom she married on August 5, 1955 in the Logan Temple. Together they had 4 children and resided in Cedar City, Utah.
Joyce was a devoted stay at home mom and grandma. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. From catching bugs, stroller rides, to endless hours on the swings, she did whatever they asked of her. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many very close friends. She had a true love for her diet coke from Brad's Food Hut.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Passey Mortensen; her children, Mel, Mark (Terri), Marie, Sam (Stacy); 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her siblings, Joan Gourdin, Danny (Dayna) Gillespie and Kaye Krause. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roger (Janie) Gillespie, and sister Valdis Roth, and brothers-in-law Fred Krause and George Roth.
A graveside service will held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Iron County Home Health and Zion's Way Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.