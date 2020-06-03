Joyce will be missed. She will be remembered for her many acts of loving kindness to so many others. Quietly humbly serving those who were alone, who needed a friend. Giving gifts to those in need, of clothing, food, money etc. All her mutual girls that she played ball with, encouraged, loved and never forgot. There are are so many people who are missing her today along with you ,who are sending prayers for your strength through this truly great loss of such a great soul. God be with you until you are together again.

Marsha Perkins

Friend