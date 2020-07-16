Juanita Colleen Miller Polatis
Juanita Colleen Miller Polatis passed away July 13, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Colleen was born March 17, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Roger DeWolf and Juanita Larsen Miller.
Due to her mother's death shortly after Colleen's birth, she and her older brother, Darrell, were raised by their grandparents, George Roscoe and Katie Caroline Sanders Larsen of Rexburg, Idaho.
Colleen attended Ricks College, where she met Joseph Tanner Polatis of Thomas, Idaho. Their marriage took place September 9, 1953, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Utah Temple.
While living in Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Connecticut, and Utah, Colleen had the privilege of associating with those of different lifestyles, cultures, religions, and nationalities. Colleen loved people and had a way of making everyone feel loved, always giving of herself. She easily made friends wherever she would go leaving a positive impact. She was fun-loving, kindhearted, thoughtful, gentle and compassionate.
Colleen was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. Her first church calling was teaching Jr. Sunday School as a teenager, followed by serving as a speech director in M.I.A. Throughout the years, she served in various organizations, which included serving in the branch, ward, and stake missions as well as a full-time mission in Connecticut with her husband, Joe. They both loved attending the Temple wherever they traveled.
Colleen was involved in research, writing, and compiling histories for self, family, church, and community, and organized the Family History center in North Platte, Nebraska. She attended the Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte and belonged to local and state genealogical societies. Colleen was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children DeAnn (Mark) Ellingson, Randall (Joyce) Polatis, KayLynn (Robert) Campbell, Patreasa (Brian) Waters, Steven Polatis, Pamela (Kirk) Dooley, and JoLene (Dennis) Gray; 34 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, CarolAnn Maloney-Miller; and half-brother, Roger Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; four grandchildren, Kyle Polatis, Keith Polatis, Benjamin Waters, and Erik Gray; brother, Darrell Miller; sister-in-law, Carol Miller; half-brother, Loren Miller and by her parents and grandparents.
The family thanks the residents and exceptional caregivers at Quinn Meadows of Pocatello for their attentive care and friendship of Colleen in her final months.
Family and friends will meet at 10 am on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Hawker Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am. Due to COVID precautions, there is limited seating for the memorial service. We ask that we reserve those seats for the family and close friends. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
under the tab "Video Broadcast". The Live Broadcast will begin at 10 am.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
The family welcomes donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund or a favorite charity of your choice
in memory of Colleen as an expression of sympathy.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.