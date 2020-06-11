Judy Ann Haycock Lange



We lost our dear Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Grandmother, Judy Ann Haycock Lange, on May 27, 2020. Judy was born on January 13,1944, to Kirk and Senith(Pugh) Haycock. She had six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her three sisters: LaRee(Paul) Kalmar, Margo(Bill) Platt, and Linda(Nickos) Pace.



Judy has three sons: Jeff(Daphne) Neal, their children are Natae, Nicole, Tyler, Hannah, Matias, Valentina and Renzo. Randy(Sharee) Neal, their children are Shandy and Keyen. Steve(Grete) Neal, their children are Jacob, Jordan, Chandler, Cody and Spencer. Judy has thirteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. Her loving husband, Ron Lange, and her dear grandson, Jacob.



Judy was a Lady Elk and loved spending time at the Lodge in St. George. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, with whom she had many joyful times.



Judy was a very friendly, outgoing, genuine woman. She always had time for her friends, her children and her grandchildren, who loved her dearly.



She loved traveling, especially to a beautiful beach. She loved a glass of fine wine.



She was a very hardworking woman. She was an inspiration to her coworkers and her family. Everyone that came through her line loved her. She worked for Smith's Food and Drug stores for close to thirty years.



Judy loved to laugh. She loved making people laugh. She loved telling stories of her life experiences. She loved giving cute gifts. Her greatest gift, however, was her time, love and hugs. Which will be missed.



We will be having a small Celebration of Life, in her honor, June 13, 2020, with immediate family members only, due to COVID.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Suicide Prevention. That would honor her memory greatly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store