Judy Cretors
St George - Judy Cretors passed away on July 6, 2019, in St George, Utah. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 7, 1937, to Kate and Paul Hassett. After several years of living in Chicago, her dad was transferred to New York where she spent all of her grade school years. Again, her dad was transferred back to Chicago where she spent her high school years in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She left Crystal Lake to attend the College of St Teresa, Winona, Minnesota, where she earned a degree in Education. Then it was on to California to teach for 33 years in the San Bernardino school district. It was there that she met her future husband, Dick Cretors, with whom she spent almost 40 wonderful years of marriage. When she and Dick retired, they came to St George. They met some great friends and loved the slower paced living. Judy was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing and holding officer positions at Bloomington Country Club and Dixie Red Hills. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Mike and Dick Hassett, and her loving husband, Dick. She leaves behind two stepsons, Todd Cretors (Kellie) and Kurt Cretors (Sharlee); two granddaughters, Jordan and Kasey Cretors; two nieces, Cris Meyers and Katie Johnson; along with her many wonderful friends. Services will be private. Arrangements and memorial tree planting entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah. The family wishes to thank Kimi, the Social Worker, in the Emergency Department, the staff at the Retreat at SunRiver, and the Intermountain Hospice team, especially Craig and Jody. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 14, 2019