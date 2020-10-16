Judy Lee
Enterprise - Loving mother, Loyal wife and companion, doting Grand Mother/Great Grand Mother, Relentlessly Caring friend is a how Judy I. Lee would be described. Our mom passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 13, 2020 in St. George UT.
Judy was born in Minneapolis Mn on July 1st, 1942 to her parents Thomas Edward McMorran and Eleanor Ann Schroers. Mom married Larry Hill Lee on May 11, 1968 in Nederland, Colorado.
Judy was raised in Minnesota where she went to school in Hopkins. Judy had many talents that she developed in her life and taught to many during her life. She was a wonderful artist, and exceptional home maker and care giver. Most of all she was a master at compassion. Being a wife to a military man found her traveling all over the world with her six kids in tow. She never let anything slow her down or lose focus on what was important - Her Family and her faith. She loved nature, animals (her creatures), baking and cooking. With such a wonderful mother like she was come some truly unforgettable and thought-provoking memories. Even with her passing she continues to teach those who were closest to her because of her example which was beyond measure. She will surely be missed to those who are left behind but welcomed with open arms to those who have gone before her - Larry (Husband), Christian (Son), and Guy (Son in law)
She is survived by her children: Gary and Becky (spouse) of Glencoe MN, Holly of Paradise UT, Susan and Shawn (fiancé) of Paradise UT, T.J. and Alyne (fiancé) of North Ogden, Jerry and Rachel (spouse) of Enterprise UT. Grandchildren: Mandi and Matthew (spouse), Kathrine and Justin (fiancé) , Reagan, Abby and Ryan (spouse), Colten, Isabel, Kathleen, Brady, Rebekah, Erin, Jakob, Paden, Marie, Nora, Josh, Jack, Ila, Judy, Georgia, Jerry. Great Grandchildren: Lily, Weston, Brett, Oakley, Avree.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Enterprise City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 1030 at the LDS church, 620 East Main St. Enterprise, Utah. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com