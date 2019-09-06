|
Julena Black
Panguitch - On September 2, 2019 at 5:20 a.m. in St. George, our Julena slowly drew in and out her last breath and then began a new adventure. At the age of 39, she was able to leave behind her leg braces, walker, gait belt, an impressive amount of medication, wheelchair, helmet, blindness and later her VNS. She peaceably passed on from this world of challenge and struggle surrounded by her family: parents; brothers and sisters: Stephanie (Jerry) Frazier, Jana (Kevin) Orton, Jared (Kendra) Black, Matt (Jen) Black, Mike (Katie) Black; and some of her older nephews and nieces. Now she can dance again and sing and run...the possibilities are of endless joy.
Julena was born September 4, 1979 in Panguitch to Joseph and Evelyn Vorkink Black. She always loved music, art and dancing. Many of her neighbors and friends received a happy picture from her, or a beaded necklace. Her grin was wide and she had a twinkle in her eye right through to her last days. She would love the endless teasing that her dad and brothers put her through. When it was just Mom, Dad and Julena around, Julena always sided with Mom.
In first grade, Julena was the leading reader in her class, and top in Math, too. At the end of October 1986, however, it was discovered that she had a brain tumor. After her surgery and radiation treatments, she added uncontrollable seizures, blindness and hosts of smaller complications to her list of challenges. Her life was filled with many people who were touched by Julena. She inspired compassion, and from the medical doctors and staff to the Elementary Resource room to her last days, she received help from an army of angles. That army included her siblings and their spouses.
Right after her 27th birthday, Julena moved to a 24/7 home in Cedar City with the Turn Community Services and lived in the same home for the rest of her life. Her life became busier in Cedar. She was the activity chairman for a while, and they had lots to do. There was dining out, movies, bowling, fun activities, and dances. Julena could dance as long as someone was holding on to her gait belt or even in her wheelchair. Turn CS was her second family and she loved them and her house-mates.
We will always miss her but know that instead of resting in peace, she is on the move, and again surrounded with people she loves and who love her. Happy day.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Panguitch 3rd Ward Chapel where friends may call Friday from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Panguitch City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019