Mosdell Mortuary
676 S Hwy 89A
Kanab, UT 84741
(435) 644-2214
Julia Daley

Julia Daley Obituary
Julia Daley

Kanab, Utah - Julia Ann Schaugaard Daley passed away on December 15, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born in Payson, Utah on March 11, 1951 to Daniel Schaugaard and Mary Estella Hancock Schaugaard. She married her high school sweetheart Alan Leo Daley on May 18, 1968 in Payson, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Utah Temple on December 16, 1978.

Julia and Alan were blessed with six children: Audrey Tullis of Kanab, Alan Daley Jr. (Cindy) of Springville, Jamie Glazier (Ryan) of Cedar City, Richard Daley of Kanab, Casey Daley (Dean Brown-deceased) of Kanab; and Clinton Daley (Rachel) of Kanab; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Julia, also known as "Ma", loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Her greatest joys were her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and strived with all her heart to instill in her children hard work. She was known to be a friend to all.

Julia is survived by her husband Alan; her six children; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law Merlene Daley (Ivans); sister Ora Nell Angelsey (Mont); sisters-in-law Karie Lyne Jackson, Debbie (Fred) Dumas, and Gen Schaugaard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Leo Daley and Bonnie Beddoes Daley, sisters Lola Taylor and Luva Hiatt, and brother Glen Schaugaard.

Funeral services in Kanab will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Kanab Utah Kaibab Stake Center, 1435 South McAllister Drive, Kanab. A viewing will be held from 12:00-12:45 PM at the Stake Center.

Funeral services in Santaquin will be held December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Santaquin North Stake Center, 545 North 200 East, Santaquin. A family viewing will begin at 11:00 AM, with a public viewing from 12:00-12:45 PM at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery.

All funeral arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
