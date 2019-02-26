|
Julie Memmott
Hurricane - Julie Barney Memmott, our sweet wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully in her home on February 19, 2019 surrounded by family.
Julie was born on January 8, 1960 to Earl and Gloria Barney. She cherished her childhood memories of riding horses and motorcycles with cousins, friends and siblings. She graduated from Hurricane High school and went to Evans Hair School.
Julie was a loving mother and the constant in her children's lives. She was so proud of her family.
She married the love of her life, Jarrod Memmott on June 20, 2008. As a wife, Julie was caring and selfless. She loved that he introduced her to a love of the outdoors: hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and camping with friends and family.
She was a very hard worker and built a legacy in Hurricane. She and her salon have touched many and many will miss their beautiful friend.
Julie had some challenging times throughout her life, but all who knew her would say that Julie maintained a positive attitude and tried to be a friend to all during her life.
She is recounted as happy, kind, and patient by those lucky enough to have known her. She was always in pursuit of happiness and spreading that happiness to others. Her optimism and smile could literally light up any room.
Even through her long hard fight with cancer as she struggled with so much pain, she maintained her positive attitude and refused to quit fighting. She was an amazing example of faith, strength, and a fighting spirit to all of us.
Julie was preceded in death by her father and mother. She raised and is survived by her 3 children Brady McGuire (Elise), Dallas Sullivan (Eric), and Marki Martin (Shane), as well her husband Jarrod Memmott and his children Natalie Leany (Spencer) and Tyler Memmott. Julie is also survived, by her brothers Russell Barney (Julia) and Boyd Barney (Connie), and her sister and dear friend, Colleen Gubler (Jason). She is cherished and will be deeply missed by her 9 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 PM at the Hurricane LDS North Stake Center, 272 South 700 West where friends can come visit the family at 11am until time of services. Interment will be at the Hurricane Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019