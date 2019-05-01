June Christensen



Hurricane - Lenna June Robison Furse Christensen of Hurricane, Utah, 87, passed from this life April 24, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1931 to Winford Utley Robison and Erma Keetch Robison in Lindon, Utah. She married Glen Saunders Furse on June 11, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in the Primary program, as a Relief Society President, for 10 years in the Name Extraction Program, and as a Temple Matron in the St. George LDS Temple. She worked very diligently on her family genealogy, as well as performing ordinances to complete the work.



June was the oldest of seven girls. They were raised in several interesting, sometimes remote locations in Utah and Nevada as Winford was a miner. Together they worked very hard helping with household chores, livestock, and coming up with adventurous ways to have fun. Many have expressed amazement for how well June and her sisters get along. They are all very capable and very loving.



June and Glen raised six children in Kaysville, Utah, until they retired to Hurricane in 1975. They enjoyed attending the Temple together, camping with family and friends and going out to dinner! After moving to Hurricane June enjoyed morning walks with her closest friends and savored her beautiful Bell Collection! Her hand made kitchen dish clothes and handkerchiefs were a favorite to receive just because. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren!



After Glen passed away in 2007 she married a lifelong friend of theirs, Neldon Christensen on July 6, 2008. She and Neldon continued to be active with family gatherings and spending time with friends.



Anyone who has been touched by June's unconditional love and kindness know what a treasure she is…and there are many!!



June is survived by husband, Neldon Christensen; children: Marlin (Robyn) Furse, Denise (Tracy) King, Calvin (Gay) Furse, Todd (MaryAnn) Furse and Robyn Furse; step-children: Barry (Ada) Christensen, Julie (Lynn) Runolfson, Myrna (the late Ronald) Stout, Evan (D'Launa) Christensen, Sharyn (Darin) Scholzen and Karyn (Terral) Wilson; 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sisters: Geri (Michael) Stelling, Billie (Kelly) Lether, Laurel (Garth) Noyes, Joanne (Bill) Hoffman and Valynn "Boots" (Gerald) Larsen.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen S. Furse; son, Ronald R. Furse; grandsons, Ron and Cory Furse; granddaughter-in-law, Krystal Furse; daughter-in-law, Nani Lii Furse; and sister, Kaye Lunnen,



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hurricane 19th Ward Chapel, 658 West 1500 South, Hurricane, Utah. Before the funeral there will be a closed-casket reception at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Doors will be closed at 10:30 for close family to say their good-byes and share a family prayer. Graveside services will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church for family and relatives (and a few of her personal friends close enough to be called "family") at the church.



The family wishes to express appreciation for Encompass Hospice, the Hurricane 19th Ward Relief Society and Hurricane Rehab and Care Center staff who showed June respect and love during her time with them. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, (435) 635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 1, 2019