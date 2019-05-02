Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
June Thorley
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar 9 th Ward
256 S 900 W
Cedar City, UT
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Cedar 9 th Ward
256 S 900 W
Cedar City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar 9 th Ward
256 S 900 W
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City - Venice June Decker Thorley, 90, passed away April 25, 2019, at home. She was born June 10, 1928, to Ivan Decker and Venice Hopkins Decker. She grew up in Parowan, Utah. She graduated as valedictorian from the Branch Agricultural College in 1950. She married Jay Grant Thorley July 16, 1948, in the St. George Temple.

After the death of her husband in 1965, she raised her six minor children by teaching music in the public schools and at home for forty years and influenced the lives of thousands. June was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served continually in the church and the community providing music at countless weddings, funerals and community events. Her hobby was hauling basses, cellos, and music stands (and a few violins that some of you forgot to bring to the performance). Other hobbies included transcribing music, doing laundry and other household duties throughout the night as her children slept.

She is survived by her six children, Melissa (Scott Lewis), Scott (Jennifer), Cynthia (Paul Andreason), Jill (Lorin Warnick), Colleen, Frank Craig (Carolyn), and 19 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jay Grant Thorley, daughter Susan, father Ivan Decker, mother Venice Hopkins Decker, sister Marian Decker, brother Bruce Decker, and grandson Carter Lewis.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Cedar 9th Ward (256 S 900 W, Cedar City, UT). Visitation hours will be Friday May 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the Chapel. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com. Memorial tributes to June's memory may be made to the Jay G and June D Thorley Endowment at SUU.edu/giving.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
