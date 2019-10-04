|
Juniece Hoyt
Orderville - Our little mother, grandmother, and aunt, Juniece Sorensen Hoyt, passed away in the early morning hours of September 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She is the daughter of David and Alta Mahala Tait Sorensen, born at home in Orderville on December 31, 1927. She always told us that she was born the last day of the week, the last day of the month, on the last day of the year, the last one of the family. And now, she was also the last one to pass away in the David and Mahala Sorensen family.
Juniece spent her childhood growing up in Orderville and on her parent's ranch near North Fork. She remembers happy times as a child how they learned to make their own toys out of Cedar berries, sticks, and pinecones. They built corrals for their pretend sheep and cows. Naturally, they were expected to help feed the real animals on their parent's ranch. Juniece remembers feeding the chickens and taking care of the goats and pigs. She talked about how her father had a little piece of ground where he raised popcorn. It was a family tradition to pop popcorn on special occasions and to play games together. She loved family gatherings and playing games.
Juniece attended high school in Orderville where she served as student body secretary her senior year. She participated in school plays and operettas, and she played the trombone in the band. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class in May of 1946. She attended the fall quarter at BAC, now known as Southern Utah University.
Juniece married Marvin P. Hoyt on February 11, 1947. Following their marriage, Marvin and Juniece lived at the Hoyt Ranch near Hatch, Utah, in the summers and then later lived in Pioche, Nevada for a short time while Marvin worked in the mines. It wasn't long until, Marvin and Juniece bought a lot in Orderville and built a home there. This is the home where Juniece lived for the rest of her life, and where she and Marvin raised their five children.
Juniece valued education and always encouraged her family to take opportunities to learn. She became a remarkable homemaker as she honed her sewing and cooking skills. She always raised a garden and fruit trees from which she canned vegetables and fruit. Her homemade bread, rolls, and pies were favorites of neighbors and family members alike. She loved to quilt and crochet and made countless creations for her children and grandchildren. She was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many different callings throughout her life.
The family feels that Juniece's passing signals the end of an era in Orderville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, her husband, Marvin, her son, Jan T., a son in law, Scot Goulding, and a granddaughter, Christine. She is survived by her children, Thomas M. Hoyt, Cheree (Neal) Carter, James S. (Jann) Hoyt, daughter in law, Lori H. Hoyt, and Wesley H. (Myrna) Hoyt, 27 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, and 9 great, great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at the Orderville Church, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing beginning at 9:30AM. Interment will be in the Orderville Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019