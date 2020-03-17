|
|
Justin M Lister
Parowan, Utah - The family and friends of Justin M Lister would like to bid an affectionate farewell. Justin, age 50, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2020 in Parowan Valley. Justin was born on March 25, 1969 and raised in Parowan, UT. He spent his entire life as a farmer and a shepherd, to work with the animals and the land he loved. He adored his kids (everyone's kids) and his animals to the fullest. We called him the horse whisperer, the dog whisperer and the kid whisperer.
Life will definitely be a bit empty without Justin. He always made everything an adventure and every situation more fun, including work. Justin was a very talented mechanic and veracious worker and spent the last several years working alongside his best friends Coy Stowell, Ray Adams, and Lee Grimm.
Justin is survived by his wife Marcia, his children Skylar and Hank, the mother of his children Rina, step-children Crystal, Jake, and Matthew (Kazie), siblings Randy (Diane), Teresa (Don), Katti, Nate (Tresa), many nieces and nephews, and his dog Tucker. He is preceded in death by his mother Julia (Jack), father Sherrel, and sister Connie (Jimmy). Justin was truly loved by all who knew him and he earned a special place in each of their hearts. A private celebration of life will be held on a date TBD. The Lister and Smith families thank you for respecting their privacy during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you adopt a farm animal.
Love never dies, it's a gift that just grows and you cherish it. All the love Justin gave will live on in the people he loved. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020