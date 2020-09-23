Kara Adrian Knickerbocker



Kara was born May 27, 1980 in Chicago IL. She was adopted by Diane and Michael Knickerbocker on June 23, 1980. Her first home was in Crystal Lake Ill., where she was Baptized Presbyterian on October, 11, 1981 as Kara Adrian Knickerbocker. She attended Husman Elementary School in Crystal Lake. The family moved to Upland Ca. in 1987 where she attended Baldy View Elementary and Pioneer Junior High School. In 1991 the family returned to Crystal Lake where she attended North Elementary, Crystal Lake Central High and Prairie Ridge High School where she was a Cheerleader for three years. She graduated in 1998.



After High School she worked as a clerk in DeKalb Il. for 2 years. In 2000 she enrolled at The Aveda Institute in Minneapolis MN and graduated as a Hair Stylists. She lived in Minneapolis and met her ex-husband Jake in April 2003. They moved to Las Vegas NV. in 2003 and were married in 2005. They had a son Jaiden in 2004. They moved to Wisconsin in 2006. Kara then alone, moved to Saint George Utah to be close to her parents. She worked as a waitress for several years. She met her boyfriend Peter and lived there with him until she died.



Kara loved going to the beach, camping and meeting people. When she was little her favorite saying was "I wonder what friend, I will meet today". As a child She enjoyed ballet, swimming and tennis. Her personality was out going and caring. Kara put others before herself and would do anything for friends or family. She wanted so hard to be respected as a professional and loved doing hair. As an adult she enjoyed, macramé, knitting and making jewelry. She wasn't much of a cook but she looked forward to sushi or any other ethnic foods with a passion.



Kara will live on in the memories of friends, family and of all those she met in her short life. She truly touched many lives.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store