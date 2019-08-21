|
Karen Abbott
Venice, Utah - Karen Cowley Abbott, 59, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Provo. She was born in Richfield on December 19, 1959 to Tony Lee and Julianne Ogden Cowley. She married Scott Leroy Abbot. Together they had two children: Tori and Kacy.
Karen was a truly selfless person with a caring soul able to give unconditional love to everyone. She touched many lives as well as bringing laughter and joy to everyone she encountered. The people who knew her, knew that they could count on her always. She gave what she could to those she loved and would do anything for her family. Karen's big heart and bright personality will be deeply missed.
Survived by her mother, Julianne; daughter, Tori Abbott; grandchildren: Serena Sargis, Seth Sargis, and Skylee Bradford; siblings: Debbra (Tony) Zockoll, Victor (Dena) Cowley, Sidney (Jamie) Cowley and JoLee (Brad) Edwards.
Preceded in death by her father, Tony; and son, Kacy Abbott.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Venice Ward Chapel. Friends may call Friday evening at the Magleby Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday at the ward chapel in Venice from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019