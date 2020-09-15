Karen Palmer Chamberlain
St. George - Karen Palmer Chamberlain, 78 years of age, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Hurricane, Utah. She was born in Durango, Colorado to Lyle and Rowena Palmer July 13, 1942. She was married to Bert Chamberlain May 9, 1959 in Mapleton, Utah and they were later sealed in the Manti Temple in 1960.
Karen lived in Southwestern Colorado for the first 8 years of her life until her family moved to Mapleton, Utah. She was attending Springville High school when she met Bert at a church function. They were married in May of 1959 when Karen was 16 years of age. They raised their family in several towns along the Wasatch front until they decided to move to Springdale, Utah in 1977 where they built a home and rock store. They finished raising their children in Springdale until they separated in 1998.
Karen loved being outside playing in the yard with her children, gardening, or caring for her pets and farm animals. She was an accomplished artist and loved to paint outdoor scenes. She taught her children how to work hard and play hard in the outdoors, but most importantly she taught them the gospel of Jesus Christ. Karen was very giving and gave freely to anyone she saw in need regardless of their appearance. She often fed and housed the homeless and invited many to live in her home.
She is survived by her two brothers Martin Palmer of Springville, Utah and Bruce Palmer of Mapleton, Utah. She is likewise survived by her divorced husband of 40 years, Bert Chamberlain, and her eight sons and two daughters and their spouses; Kent and Christine Chamberlain of Springville, Utah; Chuck and Dana Chamberlain of Cedar City, Utah; Robert and Merrillee Chamberlain of Cedar City, Utah: Scott and Rachel Chamberlain of Aurora, Utah; Dan and Teresa Chamberlain of Grantsville, Utah; Shauna and Layne Stratton of Hurricane, Utah; Bear and Stephanie Chamberlain of Ferron, Utah; Brett and Helena Chamberlain of St. George, Utah, Mendy and Albert Desmazes of St. George, Utah; and Eric and Loraine Chamberlain of Hurricane, Utah. Karen similarly claims over 50 grandchildren and more than 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several other young men who were called sons but were not officially adopted.
A viewing will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Toquerville LDS Chapel (63 N. Toquerville Blvd).
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Toquerville Cemetery where Karen's body will be laid to rest.
