Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
166 S. Main Street, St.
George, UT
Kathleen Ann Roche

Kathleen Ann Roche Obituary
Kathleen Ann Roche

St George - On December 16, 2019 Kathleen Ann Roche passed away peacefully surrounded by many loved ones.

She is survived by her three siblings, Danny & Trudy Carter, David & Nancy Carter Theobald, Frank & Susie Carter; her six children, Tobi Lynne Payne, Angie Roche Evans, Ronald Justin & Jaime Akers Payne, Suzanne Roche, Rebecca Roche, Ricky Ray Roche, Jr.; 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wildon J. & Anna Mae Cook Carter; her brother Wildon Paul Carter and grandson Elijah Payne.

Services in her remembrance will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 166 S. Main Street, St. George.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
