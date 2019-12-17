|
|
Kathleen Ann Roche
St George - On December 16, 2019 Kathleen Ann Roche passed away peacefully surrounded by many loved ones.
She is survived by her three siblings, Danny & Trudy Carter, David & Nancy Carter Theobald, Frank & Susie Carter; her six children, Tobi Lynne Payne, Angie Roche Evans, Ronald Justin & Jaime Akers Payne, Suzanne Roche, Rebecca Roche, Ricky Ray Roche, Jr.; 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wildon J. & Anna Mae Cook Carter; her brother Wildon Paul Carter and grandson Elijah Payne.
Services in her remembrance will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 166 S. Main Street, St. George.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019