Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bloomington Country Club
3174 South Bloomington Drive East
St George, UT
St. George - Kathleen Margie Gibson, 84, passed away March 18, 2019, in St George, UT. She was born January 21, 1935 in Columbus, MT to Lolamary and Charles Dell. She married her love of her life, Burton Keltz Gibson, November 28, 1959 in Bozeman, MT.

Kathleen was an avid golfer and bridge player for many years, she took great joy in her family and many friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. She will be missed greatly by her husband, Burt Gibson; and children: Dawn Tonskemper of Great Falls, MT, Melanie and Mark Tyler of St George, UT; grandchildren: David Lee Thomes, Cory Thomes, Matthew, Britten and Riley Cunningham, Jesse, Tori and Poppy Cunningham, Kenneth and Blaike Gibson; brothers: Ken Dell of Longmont, CO, Tom, Gail Daily of Omaha, NE; and sister, Colleen and Dexter Busby of Great Falls, MT. She was preceded in death by her son, Burton Kenneth Gibson.

A celebration of life be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bloomington Country Club, 3174 South Bloomington Drive East, St George, UT. We ask in lieu of flowers to make donations to . The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Gilbert and Dixie Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
