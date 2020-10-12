1/1
Kathrine Farnworth (Kathy) Gollaher
1949 - 2020
Kathrine (Kathy) Farnworth Gollaher

1949~2020 - An Angel gained her wings, peacefully, in her sleep surrounded by her family on October 9, 2020. She was born in Ontario, Oregon May 11, 1949 to George and Vera Farnworth, as a twin. Her family settled in Henderson, Nevada; which is where she met AB E-1 Air Force member, Elroy Monroe Gollaher Jr, from Nellis Air Force Base. They were sealed in the St. George Temple January 27, 1968.

Heaven is singing praises of love and devotion as she was preceded in death by her loving husband Elroy, twin sister Kristine Dufour, sister Valoy Heiki, brother Gary, mother and father George and Vera Farnworth.

Kathy is survived by her sisters; Carolyn and Jamie. Children; Kerrie, George, Joseph and Jason. Grandchildren; Misty, Jenna, Vanessa, Dustin, Melissa, Lucas and Macen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00am at the LDS Washington Stake Center located at 446 E. Mangum Rd., Washington, Ut 84780.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Go Fund Me account https://www.gofundme.com/f/gollaher-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

For further information please visit the McMillan Mortuary web site mcmillanmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
LDS Washington Stake Center
